Newbury man faces murder charge after standoff with Vermont troopers

A police tape marks the perimeter of a crime scene where a man was killed by gun fire in downtown Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on April 21, 2019. – Violence in Mexico, besieged by bloodthirsty drug cartels that also engage in fuel theft, extortion and kidnapping, reached a new record during the first quarter of 2019 with 8,493 murders, according to official figures released on the weekend of April 20-21. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP) (Photo credit should read GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

A 70-year-old Newbury man is scheduled to be indicted on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault following a fatal shooting Monday afternoon.

Vermont State Police say the alleged victim, who has yet to be identified, visited James Perry Jr. at his Deerfield Lane home. An acquaintance of the victim went to the house and encountered Perry, who was armed with a rifle and told him that the victim was dead.

The acquaintance called the police at about 7:10 p.m. Monday. When troopers arrived, Perry refused to come out of the home. A tactical unit and crisis negotiators were called in and Perry surrendered peacefully at about 1 a.m. Tuesday, police said. He was due to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court in St. Johnsbury at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The investigation by detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and other units is ongoing. Police said the agency is also working with the victim’s family.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.