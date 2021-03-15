Newport prison reports 21 new virus cases; 100 inmates have recovered, officials say

NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) — The outbreak of COVID-19 at the Vermont prison in Newport is continuing with 21 new cases.

On Monday, the Department of Corrections reported 19 new cases among inmates at the Northern Vermont Correctional Facility and two among staff members. The department says 100 inmates who had previously been infected have recovered and have been cleared to leave isolation. There are currently 37 positive inmate cases and six positive staff cases at the facility.

Four staff are expected to be medically cleared early this week. Corrections Commissioner Jim Baker says all the positive cases came from one unit and officials are working to mitigate the spread of the virus.