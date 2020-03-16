Closings
There are currently 35 active closings. Click for more details.

Newport woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing

News
Posted: / Updated:

Jennifer Foster, 47, of Newport

A 42-year-old Newport woman has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated domestic assault after she allegedly stabbed a man early Sunday.

Police said Jennifer Foster was scheduled to be arraigned Monday for allegedly stabbing the 27-year-old man in the abdomen. The unidentified victim was being treated for non-like threatening injuries at a local hospital.

Police responded an apartment at 70 Prospect Street at around 12:20 a.m. Sunday. Investigators said Foster and the man had been fighting over his attempt to retrieve his phone from the apartment when she stabbed him.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog