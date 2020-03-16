Newport woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing

A 42-year-old Newport woman has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated domestic assault after she allegedly stabbed a man early Sunday.

Police said Jennifer Foster was scheduled to be arraigned Monday for allegedly stabbing the 27-year-old man in the abdomen. The unidentified victim was being treated for non-like threatening injuries at a local hospital.

Police responded an apartment at 70 Prospect Street at around 12:20 a.m. Sunday. Investigators said Foster and the man had been fighting over his attempt to retrieve his phone from the apartment when she stabbed him.