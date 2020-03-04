Next steps after South Burlington residents vote no on school bond

On Town Meeting Day, South Burlington residents rejected a proposal to rebuild the districts middle and high school buildings. More than 6,000 people voted against the plan, only about 1700 voted for it.

“I think that’s a real statement by the people of South Burlington that this is not what we want,” said John Stern, who started the coalition, Citizens for Affordable South Burlington.

For several weeks, Stern and other community members have been encouraging people to “vote no” on the ballot measure. While he acknowledges the schools need improvements, he says the cost is a major concern and the impacts would be oppressive.

“It was an affordable option and it was the only option,” Stern said. “That’s not the way to treat the people of South Burlington. We should be able to make decisions and we should live within our fiscal means. Even if we stretch a little bit, it should be a stretch we can achieve. This was way beyond anything we could have envisioned.”

The project had a $209.6 million price tag to be funded through property taxes. For South Burlington residents, it would have impacted taxes over the next 32 years.

According to school board estimates, on average, a household making the city’s median income of $67,000 would have paid $438 more per year.

“We really thought that it was the best proposal and that’s why we put it forward,” said Bridget Burkhardt, school board clerk. “Of course, we’re disappointed that it didn’t pass.”

Burkhardt said the board hears the feedback around cost and is working to re craft a new proposal. She says they look forward to opening a dialogue with the community in the coming weeks.

“The board is optimistic that this level of engagement will continue and that the community will be involved in helping us develop a proposal that they will be able to support,” she said.