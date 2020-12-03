NH Fish and Game urge hikers not to rely on phones to navigate trails

Fish and Game officials in New Hampshire have released new guidance after several incidents where hikers went missing.

“We’re concerned if we don’t start addressing this now, and getting this word out to people coming up here that were gonna have a bad incident,” said Col. Kevin Jordan, chief of law enforcement for NH Fish and Game.

He says over the past few years, cell phones have been problematic, especially when people rely on smartphone apps to navigate the trails.

“We’re finding they’re not real accurate,” Col. Jordan said. “There are all kinds of mistakes on the app. People are using them to navigate the White Mountains and they’re sending them off in the wrong direction.”

Just this weekend, Jordan says there were 4 different rescue calls, 2 of them were cases of hikers using such apps and getting lost. He says the app also will instruct people to take routes that require rope or other equipment. His advice– stick to the ten essential items.

“I’m here to tell you that 50% of our calls would go away if people would just bring a flashlight, a map and a compass and know the basics of how to use it,” he said. “It is the most calls that we get.”

Jordan adds some other issues with phones include battery life draining, whether it’s from the cold mountain temps, phones constantly searching for service, or simply not lasting the duration of the hike because it’s being used for different tasks.

Like many regions right now, Fish and Game says there’s been a huge increase in outdoor activity, making the trails busier than usual.

“Taking advantage of the beauty of New Hampshire is a great idea,” Col. Jordan said. “We just want you to do it safely.”

Maps and other hiking resources to navigate trails in the Granite State are available at https://wildlife.state.nh.us/maps/