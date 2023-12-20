Concord, NH- A New Hampshire inmate has been indicted in connection to the death of another inmate in January.

A Coos County Grand Jury indicted Robert Lavoie, 57, on one count of first-degree murder for the death of James Dale, 65. Police say the two inmates were involved in a fight at the Northern New Hampshire Correctional facility in Berlin, NH on February 13, and Lavoie hit Dale with a metal pipe

Lavoie is already in police custody and is scheduled to be arraigned in the Coos County Superior Court on January 3, 2024.

The New Hampshire State Police and the Attorney General’s office investigated the death.