Alstead, NH- A woman from Alstead has died following a rollover crash early Tuesday.

New Hampshire State Police say Jeannie Davis, 44, was driving south on Alstead Center Rd when she crossed the centerline, went off the roadway, and hit an embankment which caused her car to roll over. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

The crash happened just south of Chartier Ln. around 3:30 AM on Tues.

Davis was driving a 2015 Jeep Compass at the time, according to state police.

Route 12A was shut down for several hours while police investigated.

NHSP is asking anyone who may have seen the crash to call Trooper Jesse Trimm at (603) 227-2177.