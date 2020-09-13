Nine new coronavirus cases in our region on Saturday

A Starbucks Corp. employee wearing protective gloves and a mask hands a beverage to a customer through a drive-thru window at a store in El Cerrito, California, U.S., on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Starbucks Corp. expects the coronavirus pandemic to reduce sales this quarter by as much as $3.2 billion, dragging down the coffee chains performance as it sees a recovery stretching into next year. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Vermont Department of Health reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Chittenden County and Washington County each had three of them. Rutland County had two, while Caledonia County had one. The Green Mountain State has now had 1,677 positive cases out of nearly 150,000 tests. Fifty-eight Vermonters have died, while 1,496 people have recovered.

Our New Hampshire coverage area — Grafton County and Sullivan County — reported no new infections. The two counties have had 126 and 49 cases, respectively, with one death in each. New Hampshire’s 37 new cases added up to a statewide total of 7,652 positives out of more than 229,000 tests. One new death in the Granite State pushed the total to 435, while 6,920 New Hampshire patients have recovered.

There were no case updates available Saturday from health experts anywhere in our portion of New York’s North Country, which is Clinton County, Essex County and Franklin County.