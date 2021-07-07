NJ bank robbery suspect caught ‘red-handed’ after cameras record dye pack explosion

(NEXSTAR) – A suspected bank robber faces multiple charges after surveillance video of a dye pack explosion and tips from the community led to his arrest, according to Newark, New Jersey authorities.

The 27-year-old Newark man walked into a Capital One bank around 10 a.m. July 3 and handed a note, written on a withdrawal slip, to one of the tellers, according to Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara.

The note allegedly read: “I have a gun give me all the money from the register please, and no one will get hurt.” He walked out of the bank with $2,500 – and, unbeknownst to him, a dye pack the teller had slipped in with the cash – according to Newark police.

Surveillance video shows the moment the dye pack exploded, sending a red cloud into the air.

O’Hara said after police released the video, community members helped them identify the suspect, who police arrested Tuesday. The 27-year-old man faces charges of robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.