New Year’s weekend has been a quiet period for COVID-19 updates in our region, just as Christmas weekend was a week ago.

The Vermont Department of Health has not had new case counts available since Thursday. Neither has the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. However, in the Granite State’s case, it’s been their agency’s normal operating procedure of late to not offer updates on Saturdays or Sundays.

In our New York coverage area, the most recent reports from the Clinton County Health Department and from Essex County Public Health were also on Thursday. Franklin County Public Health’s last update was on New Year’s Eve.

Officials with most, if not all, of these agencies are expecting to resume case updates on Monday.