Vermont State Police troopers and members of DMV Enforcement are on the scene of a collision between an Amtrak train and a tractor trailer on Quarry Road near Vermont Route 14 in Sharon.

No injuries have been reported in the crash, which occurred at about 11:45 a.m. Monday when the train struck the tractor trailer’s trailer section. The flatbed trailer was carrying a load of stone from the nearby quarry.

The Amtrak train was carrying 66 passengers at the time of the collision.

The investigation into this incident is in its early stages, and no further information is available at this time.