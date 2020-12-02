Non-profit wants to make sure kids can still see Santa this year

BURLINGTON, VT- The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Burlington is hoping to keep the magic alive by bringing Santa to you!

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Burlington is a local chapter a part of a global non- profit organization that provides emotional support, comfort and temporary lodging to families of children who are sick and in the hospital.

Every year, the organization hosts the Jingle Bell Express, a holiday train ride that brings together thousands of people and raises hundreds of thousands of dollars. Unfortunately, this year the train ride was canceled because of the pandemic. In place of the train ride, The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Burlington is hosting Santa calls.

Santa Calls is is a donation based fundraiser where families can donate online and receive a call from Santa. Depending on how much families donate, kids can receive a pre- recorded phone call, a one on one phone call, or a zoom video chat.

” We want to maintain as much normalcy as we can and so having the virtual Santa calls is gonna allow us to spread a little joy,” said Development Director Sadie Jones.

Once families donate, The Ronald MacDonald House Charities of Burlington will be in touch to schedule a call.

Jones said another big another big source of funding this year has been through third party fundraisers.