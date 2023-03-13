We’re kicking off our Monday morning forecast with light southeasterly breezes and comfortable temperatures in the lower to middle 30s. Those clouds are thickening up this morning too, and it’s all ahead of our incoming Nor’easter which is slated to arrive overnight. Winter weather alerts will take effect by 8PM this evening and last through early Wednesday morning.

This afternoon, temps will top out in the upper 30s to low 40s with brisk southeast winds and isolated rain/snow showers. Those rain/snow showers will transition to heavy, wet snow as we move closer toward daybreak Tuesday. Snowfall rates may reach 1 to 2 inches per hour in southern Vermont and the mountains through Tuesday morning.

Tuesday morning will feature the heaviest of snow and worst of travel conditions. Snow showers will continue through the afternoon and even into first half of the overnight. As the system begins to exit Wednesday morning, there will be a few leftover snow showers/flurries for taking across the North Country.

Snowfall totals will average 2-4″ in the Champlain Valley to the Northeast Kingdom. It’s 4-8″ of snow in portions of northern New York and into the Upper Valley. Southern Vermont and the Mountains will make out the best with 1-2 feet of snow likely. The wet, pasty snow will be accompanied by strong south winds which could lead to some power outages. Stay safe and weather aware!