Plattsburgh, NY- One of Plattsburgh’s leading manufacturing firms, Norsk Titanium, is growing and that means new jobs for the area.

Norsk Titanium, a manufacturing company based in Norway, opened a facility in Plattsburgh about 7 years ago. They specialize in 3-D printed metal using a proprietary rapid plasma deposition or RPD. The system allows them to heat metal up rapidly, and then cool it back down quickly to speed up the material production process.

Stephen Eaton, vice president of operations, said, “Just in the last month we have qualified our RPD process for Airbus production. This is important for us because we have received the first production order for an A350 part. Completing this Airbus qualification, coupled with the existing Boeing qualification, and we have a semi-conductor industrial qualification, and some defense work we’re going for here is allowing us to drive employment in the North Country.”

Eaton said the company has added 10 jobs in the last 4 months, from 47 to 57 total, and they plan on adding another 10 employees in the next 3 months. “It is a climate-controlled environment. It’s a bright, clean, quiet environment that is safe to work in. It’s a real pleasure to work and be able to offer to our employees, this kind of work environment to our employees.”

Because Norsk uses proprietary technology, nobody has experience using their equipment. In other words, it’s a relatively even playing field for applicants, and a lack of experience shouldn’t discourage someone from applying.