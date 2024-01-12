Plattsburgh, NY- The total solar eclipse is about 12 weeks away on April 8, but many are planning how they’ll watch the event well ahead of time. In Plattsburgh, the North Country Chamber of Commerce is working to get the word out about how to see the eclipse in the Lake City.

Several events and viewing sites are popping up, and local officials are working to create a hub for the information. That’s why the Chamber of Commerce has set up a website called www.adkcoasteclipse.com for people to find info on where to watch and find local events.

Kristy Kennedy, VP of Marketing and Business Development at the Chamber of Commerce, described the site as, “a website that all of our stakeholders are welcome to put information on. It will tell you things like where to watch, the resources available, and what to expect. And it continues to be populated from now until April 8, so I encourage people to visit it.”

You can find updates on the eclipse as the date gets closer on ABC22/FOX44 News and right here on mychamplainvalley.com.