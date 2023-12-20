Monday’s flooding left a mess in the North Country. But, it could have been a lot worse.

Keene was cut-off from just about everybody most of Monday. Several washouts closed major roads like 9N and 73. But, the hamlet had invested in infrastructure after Irene in 2011. Those changes kept most of the area from extensive flooding or damage.

“So, one of the reasons this wasn’t more serious in the hamlet of Keene, is the work we did after Irene. we really invested in reshaping the stream banks and being able to deal with the expansion of water when it comes flooding off the mountain, resize bridges and culverts so the water can get through rather than blasting out into yards and roads,” said Joe Pete Wilson, Supervisor for the town of Keene.

There were reports of houses flooded and basements needing pumping out, but there were no injuries, and no reported emergencies.

In Keene, the bridge on a main residential artery was completely washed out. Sections of Route 9N and Route 73 were damaged, and will need repairs.

“The big challenge right now, as we assess, is planning what our repairs are going to be, racing the weather to make them, and then the materials… supply chain issues are still an issue,” said Wilson. “Over-all, I think we, it could have been much worse.”