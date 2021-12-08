Following a spike in cases, infection rates, and deaths, all counties in the North Country have declared a state of emergency.

Lawmakers and health experts from Clinton County gathered inside the Legislative Chambers in Plattsburgh Wednesday afternoon to explain to the situation and their response.

Chairperson of the Clinton County Legislature Mark Henry says case counts and infection rates have more than doubled since December 2020. Last year a this time, the county had 101 Covid cases. Today, it’s 304. Henry added, 35 percent of the county’s total Covid deaths occurred since September first.

Clinton County is one of only four counties in New York State that did not rescind its original state of emergency, but the situation is prompting county leaders from Jefferson, Lewis, St. Laurence, Franklin, Essex, and Hamilton to call on the state for assistance. From now on, county leaders will engage in weekly calls.

“Clinton County is working on every level to do all that we can to mitigate this spike. One important part of this is joining with our North Country Counties in extending our declaration of emergency as well as working with New York State to obtain needed resources, especially expanded vaccination and testing,” said Henry.

In these briefings, Henry has stressed the need for rapid tests for nursing homes, schools, residents, and the larger community. They’ve also asked for more testing and vaccination sites. Clinton County has taken advantage of the state’s offer to get assistance from national guard members. Two personnel have recently been sent to nursing homes.

“It is a critical idea to get vaccinated. If vaccinated, get a booster shot. Where a mask, practice social distancing. We need to make sure we stay healthy and out of the hospital. Preserving the hospital’s critical space and maintaining your good health are job one,” said Henry.

Clinton County’s Public Health Director John Kanoza says Covid-19 symptoms can feel like a normal cold, which is why he urges people not wait to get tested. Since March 2020, the county has seen more than 8300 cases and 52 deaths.