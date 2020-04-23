North Country Health officials say they need more federal funding and testing capabilities

Health care workers in the North Country said working in rural hospitals during the pandemic has been challenging. While numbers of coronavirus cases in the North Country are not as high as other areas, health officials are working hard to protect the community.

On Thursday, The North Country Chamber of Commerce hosted a conversation with hospital presidents to give updates and answers questions about the response by hospitals to COVID-19.

“It’s been a bit of a marathon. Lots of running sometimes we are sprinting, sometimes we are jogging,” said President of UVM Health Network’s CVPH and Alice Hyde Michelle LeBeau.

Many hospitals in the North country have had to stop elective surgeries and CEO and President of Adirondack Health Sylvia Getman said it has been detrimental to their revenue.

“For Adirondack Health that’s more than 60% of the business that we do, and that’s just on the elective surgery side,” said Getman.

North country hospitals explained Thursday, they will need additional federal funding to keep operations going in the future.

John Remillard, President of UVM Health Network’s Elizabethtown Community Hospital said their income has shrunk by 50%. That is somewhere between $1.5 and $2 million a month.

LeBeau said CVPH received $6.8 million in federal aid, but she said it’s not enough.

“I believe that by the time we get to the end of September, CVPH will sit at a deficit of about $27-28 million,” said LeBeau.

Hospitals in Essex and Franklin County New York said their ability to test has been restrictive. In the past weeks, they have had to implement strict testing guidelines. However, Remillard said their testing capabilities have recently improved.

“More test kits have become available and we are expanding the criteria for testing,” said Remillard.

However, Getman said she still worries about testing capabilities as the pandemic continues. “We would like nothing more to have unlimited access and really quick instantaneous testing. We are not there yet,” Said Getman.

Although the pandemic has been a challenging time for health care workers in the North Country, many are optimistic and want to thank the community for all the support.