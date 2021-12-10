PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – North Country leaders are calling on New York Governor Kathy Hochul to re-open testing and vaccination sites in the region.

Assemblyman Billy Jones wrote a letter to Governor Hochul expressing frustration over the lack of conversation on reopening a fixed site.

He said constituents have been repeatedly reaching out to his office for help on getting vaccinated, and at least one person had to drive all the way to Albany.

He told us that testing has also continued to be a major issue.

“Many people have to get tests, and they’re having to wait a couple weeks out to get those tests, so we really need to work on that and get accessibility for those people,” Jones said.

Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman also released a statement expressing concern.

“The New York State run vaccination site on the Plattsburgh International Airport campus was a huge success,” Cashman said. “It served locals and residents of the North County. There is no doubt with the demands for boosters we need a site here again. The model worked, our location worked, and I am calling on New York State to once again dedicate an operation here again in Plattsburgh.”