North Country long term care facilities have higher staff vaccination rate than hospitals

As the deadline for healthcare workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine has passed, facilities in the North Country are comparing their progress.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul reports that vaccination rates have increased among staff at hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities. According to Hochul, 92% of New York nursing home staff, 92% of hospital staff and 89% of adult care facility staff had complied with the mandate.

In the North Country, vaccination rates are higher among staff at long-term care facilities then compared to hospital workers. A break-down for each facility type is included below:

Skilled Nursing Facilities

According to data reported on September 29, in the North Country, 92% of the staff population at skilled nursing facilities had been vaccinated. These rates were similar in each county with Clinton County having a 99% vaccination rate. Jefferson County had the second-lowest rate with 87% of staff being vaccinated. A list of rates per county is included below:

Clinton: 99%

Essex: 95%

Franklin: 83%

Jefferson: 87%

Lewis: 90%

St. Lawrence County: 95%

Adult Care Facilities

At adult care facilities in the North Country, 92% of staff have been vaccinated. As of September 29, Jefferson County had the highest rate standing at 98%, while Essex had the lowest at 82%. A list of each county is included below:

Clinton: 93%

Essex: 82%

Franklin: 93%

Jefferson: 98%

Lewis: 94%

St. Lawrence County: 89%

Hospitals

Vaccination rates among hospital workers in the North Country were the lowest, standing at 87% on September 29. Compared to all counties, Jefferson County has the lowest percentage of hospital workers with a completed vaccine series. A break-down of each county is listed below:

Clinton: 86%

Essex: 95%

Franklin: 93%

Jefferson: 79%

Lewis: 80%

St. Lawrence County: 91%

This data was compiled through the Department of Health’s one-time Health Electronic Response Data System survey of hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities on September 27, 2021.

All health care workers in New York state, at both hospitals and nursing home, were required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the first dose by September 27. Staff at other covered entities, which includes home care, hospice and adult care facilities are also required to be vaccinated by October 7. This mandate also applies to all out-of-state and contract medical staff who practice in New York.