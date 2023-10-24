A North Country community is mourning the loss of a special young man.

Hundreds turned out, filling the roads with motorcycles, classic cars, muscle cars, trucks, big rigs and heavy equipment. All paying tribute to 15-year-old Owen Poirier, of Chazy, who passed away October 17.

“Some people say when someone has passed, you’ll forget about them. I don’t think that’s the case with Owen,” said his friend and classmate, Connor Duda.

Connor talked about Owen’s passion for cars. “Since I’ve met him, he’s just been– he just had such a passion for cars. Like I said, anything that moves and drives, he loves. And basically, we all connected together, as one big family in that class,” said Connor.

Owen was an avid dirt bike rider, general outdoorsman, and hard worker.

He was also an athlete. One of his many passions was soccer. He was already on the varsity soccer team at Chazy Central Rural School, when he was 14 years old. Owen also played baseball and basketball.

Family and friends say Owen’s love, passion and drive were such a positive force, you couldn’t help but feel good when you were around him.

Jillian Duda, Connor’s mom shares her thoughts about Owen.

“Just amazing, what type of kid he is. His love and his passion. The closest to family, the closest to friends, and his passions for life and what he loved to do. He loved riding his dirt bikes. He loved snowmobiles. He was the outdoors kid,” said Jillian.

“He always had that humor and that type of individual who would take off his shirt for anyone. Just hearing everyone speak of the type of child that Owen is, he will definitely be greatly missed,” she said.

Owen’s family, friends, and the entire community is overwhelmed with love and support for a young life lost too soon.