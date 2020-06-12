North Country NY gets green light for phase three

PLATTSBURGH, NY- New York’s North Country will officially start phase three of reopening on Friday, June 12th. Many business owners say they are ready, others are going to be more cautious.

Phase three businesses include indoor dining for restaurants and personal care services. Personal care services include tattoo and piercing facilities, appearance enhancement practitioners, massage therapy, spas, tanning, cosmetology, nail specialty and waxing.

Mayor Colin Read said its thanks to the public that phase two has gone so well and he is hopeful phase three will be the same.

Carol McLean is the owner of Irises Cafe and Wine Bar in Plattsburgh. She said she’s prepared and ready to open indoor dining as phase three gets underway Friday. Each restaurant must be at 50% capacity with socially distanced tables.

“We are very excited to see our regular customers. We’ve already gone through the dining room and we have removed a lot of tables and chairs. We have removed all the tables from the center,” said McLean.

However, not all restaurants say they will be ready to open indoor on Friday. Peter Kritziotis, owner of Aleka’s in Plattsburgh said he won’t be opening on Friday and wants to take extra time to make sure everyone is safe.

“It’s going to take a little bit of preparation to do it right. We don’t want to rush into it. We want to measure out the distances we also want to make sure we are compliant with New York state guidelines, so the staff needs some training,” said Kritziotis

Mayor Colin Read of Plattsburgh said the North Country is one of only five regions in the state able to move forward.

“There’s been no new cases in Clinton County since June one. There’s only been 17 news cases in the entire North Country since June 1,” said Mayor Read.

The reopening of public pools and playgrounds will be left to the local government.

Local businesses say while they are being cautious, they are looking forward to welcoming back the community.