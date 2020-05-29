North Country officials, salons waiting for green light to move to Phase 2

It’s been nearly two weeks since the North Country entered phase 1 of reopening. Mayor Colin Read is still waiting for the green light from Governor Andrew Cuomo to move forward with phase 2, which could come as early as Friday.

“If people have to do only one thing it’s got to be mask wearing,” said Mayor Read. “It’s by far and away the most effective, it’s more important than testing, it’s more important than any sterilization or sanitation.”

Clinton County has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 in nearly a week. Read says while that’s good news, now it’s a matter of waiting for the ‘OK’ from Gov. Cuomo, and local salons need notice before opening.

“It’s a lot not only for me but for my clients,” said Shannon Perrea, owner of Runs with Scissors salon in the City of Plattsburgh. “I think they’re gonna be afraid, excited, have a lot of questions.”

Perrea has been a hairdresser for 20 years, and a salon owner for more than a decade. She’s prepared with face shields and KN95 masks, but she’s apprehensive about booking clients until she knows for sure when phase 2 will begin.

“I don’t want to have a hair cutting appointment say ‘tomorrow on the 1st'” she said. “Just in case something happens.”

Friday at 1 pm, the North Country Chamber of Commerce is offering a free training webinar for hair stylists and other business owners preparing to reopen their doors during phase 2.