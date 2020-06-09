North Country phase two businesses say they’ve been busy since reopening

PLATTSBURGH, NY- This Friday June 12th will mark two weeks since the start of phase two in the North Country. Officials say they are now looking ahead to phase three.

Phase two businesses in the North Country told Local 22/44 that they have been busy since reopening. Businesses include professionals, salons, barbershops, and retail. Many of them are hoping to gain back what they lost during the pandemic while keeping their business as safe as possible.

Ann Marie Monostori is among the many phase two businesses that opened on June 1st. She is the owner and stylist at Ann Marie’s salon in Plattsburgh. Since re-opening, she said the new guidelines have been a bit inconvenient, but she is doing everything she can to make sure her cliental is safe.

” The added cleaning logs, the facial shields, and the mask are no fun. Washing your smock and everything after every single customer and only being able to have one person in at a time is inconvenient,” said Monostori.

Monostori has closed her waiting area and checks everyone’s temperature before they come in. She also requires that everyone always wears a mask and fills out a health questionnaire. She said it was difficult having to shut down, but so far, her business is going great. She even added new customers because she is a one on one salon.

Sue Matton with the North Country Chamber of Commerce said its thanks to people like Monostori who are following strict guidelines that the area can now look towards phase three.

“We are all adapting and learning as we go, but I think everyone is trying to make sure that they are doing it as safely as possible,” said Matton

The North Country Chamber of Commerce has been hosting webinars to help businesses prepare for each phase of re-opening.

“Helping them to train safety officers, helping them to follow the guidelines that have been issued by the CDC, by the state, or department of health whatever is appropriate for that business,” said Matton.

For more information on the North Country Chamber Commerce webinars, click here.