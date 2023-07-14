Lyon Mountain, NY – Parts of Saranac and Lyon Mountain have experienced flooding and washouts.

The Saranac River- heavily impacted by rain overnight and into Monday led to multiple roads washing out.

In the town of Saranac, a section of Hardscrabble Road was washed out at the corner of Burnt Hills Road, where culverts were overwhelmed by the amount of water.

A Clinton County worker said there is no timeline for when the road will be reopened, but they will have to excavate the damage and fill the holes and then be able to re-pave.

Water started flowing over Standish Road here just outside of Lyon Mountain around 8:30 Sunday night- and around midnight crews closed the road due to this washout. A Clinton County Highway Department official said it will likely be weeks before the road is re-opened.

The damage on standish road stretches for nearly two miles, causing the lengthy timeline for reopening.

Sections of Military Turnpike in Altona were also washed out Sunday, but those have been repaired and traffic is back to two lanes.