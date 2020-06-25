North Country set to enter Phase 4, but not everything will reopen

The North Country is on track to enter Phase 4 on Friday. It’s the last phase outlined by state officials, but leaders in Clinton County say it doesn’t mean everything will be back open.

“Phase 4 has clearly become much more of extended end game in the reopening process,” said Garry Douglas, president of the North Country Chamber of Commerce.

Clinton County residents will have to stay tuned for the reopening of indoor malls, gyms, movie theaters, and bowling alleys. Officials were expecting those guidelines to come with Phase 4, but now say state officials are concerned after seeing spikes of COVID-19 cases in southern states who have reopened those facilities. What will come in the initial phase 4 announcement is mostly expected to be low risk arts and entertainment.

“Very limited impact in the region in terms of the number of operations covered by those,” Douglas said. “There are several museums and historic sites here in Clinton County that have been waiting to reopen on some basis.”

Group gatherings are also increased to 50 with phase 4. Despite many summer events being cancelled, the Lake City will move forward with a modified 4th of July celebration. It’s called Curbside at Harborside and will feature live music from the Adirondack jazz orchestra at Harborside Park, with a fireworks show to follow.

“It’s a chance to really bring live music back to the area after a pretty long hiatus due to COVID-19,” said organizer, Benjamin Pomerance. “It’ll be a chance for people to come in their cars and have an evening of first rate entertainment in a safe socially distant way.”

The concert series will kick off on the 4th and continue every Saturday throughout the summer.