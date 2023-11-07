Tuesday was a busy Election Day in the North Country.

Dozens of items were on the ballot. There were several uncontested races, including Plattsburgh’s town supervisor position. Michael Cashman ran unopposed.

Meanwhile, John Zurlo, the 28-year incumbent county clerk ran against Brandi Lloyd.

Also, a family court judge position had two candidates vying for the job.

Several items on the ballot across the region, including town supervisors, justices, tax collectors and even Malone’s mayor.

Although the polls closed at 9pm, it could be days before the final tally is known.