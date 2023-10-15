It’s a first of it’s kind for the North Country. Elevate ADK is the region’s first recreational marijuana dispensary. They opened to the public on Friday, after months of legal set backs.

“It’s a great feeling. There’s really no better sense of relief than knowing we’re finally through it. We’re licensed. We’ve done everything we needed to do to get to this point, and we’re really just ready to serve the North Country,” said Elevate ADK General Manager Eli Emery.

The dispensary was scheduled to open at 10am, but had to push that to 11, for a grand opening.

There were several customers lined up outside the storefront, eagerly awaiting their first legal purchase in the state.

Samuel Woodruff was one of those customers.

“So, I’m real excited, and I’m one of the first customers that came down and got my generic AF edibles and I’m ready for some edibles and going home in my state of New York.” Said Woodruff.

Elevate ADK is on Lake Flower Ave., in the same plaza as Coakley Hardware. Elevate ADK is open Monday through Saturday from 10am to 8pm, and Sundays from 11am to 7pm.