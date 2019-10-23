North Hero House to host fundraiser for couple that lost boys to fire

Theordore Maltais, 5, and his 11-month-old brother Nathaniel died in an early-morning fire Saturday in North Hero.

A popular North Hero restaurant will host a fundraiser Thursday for a local couple whose two young sons died in a house fire over the weekend.

North Hero House has planned a buffet dinner from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at 3643 Route 2. The proceeds will benefit Desiree and Mason Maltais, who managed to escape Saturday morning’s fire but were unable to reach the boys, Theodore, 5, and Nathaniel, 11 1/2 months.

The dinner is $25 and reservations are required. Call 802-372-4732 to reserve a spot. Organizers say a candlelight vigil may follow. The family asks that those who would like to donate, but are unable to attend the dinner can make a contribution to the Grand Isle Rescue and North Hero Volunteer Fire departments.

Investigators say the fire was an accident that likely began in the home’s laundry room. They say the electric dryer and vent system in the room had been in use an hour prior to the fire.