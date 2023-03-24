A major geomagnetic storm peaked late last night across North America. The Aurora Borealis was seen here in the North Country and was even experienced as far south as the North Carolina mountains. The weather did not cooperate as well as we would have wanted for this rare opportunity, but for the folks that saw it, they described it as a dazzling display. Thank you to Amy Bedard from Beekmantown, New York for allowing us to use her photo on-air and online.