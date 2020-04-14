Northern NY boy soon to be published author after viral poem about living with autism

MORRISONVILLE, NY- A poem by Benjamin Giroux from Northern New York celebrates the differences in all of us. The poem called I am odd, I am new caused a viral sensation and is now turning into a children’s book. Giroux told Local 22 and 44 news that it’s shocking and he hopes the book will make as big as an impact as his poem.

14- year-old Benjamin Giroux has Aspergers. Four years ago, the then 10-year-old wrote a poem for a class assignment about what it’s like to live with autism.

“It was a school assignment that I was made to do for grades and stuff,” said Benjiman.

To read the poem, click here.

Ben’s father Sonny said they kept him home from school on the day he was supposed to read his poem to the class.

“he felt that it wasn’t good enough to read and that kids would laugh at him for sharing, ya know his most personal feelings,” said Sonny.

Benjamin’s dad explained that the poem brought him to tears and that’s when he shared it on Facebook. Little did they know his poem would touch so many in the years to come.

“I didn’t even think it was going to be noticed because when my dad posted it online i didn’t even know. I was shocked really I really didn’t think it would get this far,” said Benjamin.

His poem went viral world-wide. It was translated in over 21 different languages and even made into songs. Now Benjamin’s words will come to life in a children book. The book will be published by Shiffer Publishing and an illustrator is currently working on ideas.

” I’m really excited. I’m mostly excited to see if it gets into my school library,” said Benjamin.

Ben and his family hope the book will continue to inspire others and highlight the differences in all of us

“now to have a child who is autistic who was able to put his own words on paper and to be able to share that with the world now kids will be able to read words from another child and see that they are not alone,” said Sonny.

The book is set to be recently in the fall of 2021 and Benjamin says in the meantime he will be updating his social media and working on other ideas.