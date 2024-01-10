WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Amid a nationwide migrant crisis, a trio of Northern New York senators penned a letter urging Governor Kathy Hochul to take steps to protect the northern border. In the letter, Senators Joseph A. Griffo, Daniel G. Stec, and Mark C. Walczyk expressed concern about migrant apprehensions to the north.

The senators cited reports that the number of migrant apprehensions in 2023 exceeded the last ten years combined. The report included the northeastern borders of New York, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

According to the senators, there is a surge of individuals trying to cross the border from Canada illegally. To address the issue, the trio are asking Hochul to examine options, including providing additional funding for law enforcement patrols along the border.