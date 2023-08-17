Photo: Northfield Police Department

Northfield, VT – Northfield has announced that Pierre Gomez has accepted the job as the town’s new police chief.

According to a press release, Gomez has nearly two decades of experience working in law enforcement.

Gomez is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he spent time working as a patrol officer. Before starting a career in law enforcement, Gomez worked for Pennsylvania’s Juvenile Justice system and as a security guard at the Lower Merion, Pennsylvania School District.

Gomez will take over the department on September 18.