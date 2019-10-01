Northfield police searching for missing 48-year-old man

UPDATE: Police say McGrath has been located. He reached out to a family member shortly after the below press release was issued.

Police in Northfield are asking for help locating a 48-year-old resident who has been missing since Saturday.

Jeff McGrath was last seen walking on Water Street in Northfield at about 4:30 pm. He’s described as 5’9″ and 125 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

McGrath has a large panther tattoo on his right shoulder. Police say he has family and friends in the Barre-Northfield and Winooski-Burlington areas.

​​Anyone with information about McGrath or his location, please contact​Northfield Police at 802-485-9181.