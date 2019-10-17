Norwich officials say they’ve recovered some money lost in cyber scam

Norwich officials say they have recovered about a third of the $250,000 dollars the town was bilked out of in August when an employee was victimized by an email scam.

The cyber attack, known as a business email compromise scheme, involved someone claiming to be Norwich Town Manager Herb Durfee.

“If you take just a cursory look, it looks like an email from me,” Durfee said Wednesday. “But if you take a closer look, you can tell it isn’t from me.”

The employee, thinking he was communicating with Durkee, made several transactions under the direction of the scammer. The losses accounted for more than 5 percent of the town’s $4.5 million budget. Norwich police are working with the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s office on an investigation.

Durfee said the town has been able to recover about $80,000.

“So there’s a level of good news in a situation that’s been very difficult for all of us,” he said.

The Vermont League of Cities and Towns, which insures municipalities in the, is assisting with the town’s recovery. In a statement, the group said it “expects to make the town whole for any funds they have been unsuccessful in recovering to date.”

Durfee said he hopes Norwich’s misfortune can serve as a lesson for other Vermont towns at a time when cyber-scams are on the rise.

“If we can be helpful to other communities in getting that message across because we suffered something, I encourage those communities to pay attention,” he said.