NRA cancels annual meeting in Houston due to COVID-19 concerns

HOUSTON (NewsNation Now) — The National Rifle Association announced Tuesday it is canceling its 2021 annual meeting next month in Houston after analyzing COVID-19 data in Harris County and consulting with several groups, including medical professionals.

“We are mindful that NRA Annual Meeting patrons will return home to family, friends and co-workers from all over the country, so any impacts from the virus could have broader implications. Those are among the reasons why we decided to cancel our 2021 event,” the NRA said in a statement.

On Monday, three Houston area emergency rooms were shut down due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Memorial Hermann Health System announced.

Currently, Harris County’s COVID-19 threat level is in the “Red.” According to the county website, that means “outbreaks are present and worsening and public health capacity is trained of exceeded.” Unvaccinated individuals are encouraged not to leave home except for essential trips, like going to get food or medicine.

Tens of thousands of people attend the NRA’s Annual Meeting, which features many events and exhibits displaying the latest firearms and accessories.

“We realize that it would prove difficult, if not impossible, to offer the full guest experience that our NRA members deserve,” the NRA said in the announcement.

The NRA said it will update members about a reschedule date in the future.