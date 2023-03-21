A very weak disturbance will continue to sag south across the North Country, Upper Valley, southern Vermont, and New Hampshire today. It has already resulted in mostly cloudy skies this morning alongside a few rain/snow showers. Temperatures are in the 20s/30s for your morning drive in to school and work.

Highs will achieve the upper 30s to low 40s this afternoon with continued isolated, nuisance-like rain/snow showers. There are no travel impacts expected from today’s precipitation as it will only add up to less than a tenth of an inch of rain and just a dusting to 1″ of snow in extreme northern New Hampshire.

Wednesday will be a drier day with a few more breaks of sunshine early on followed by thickening clouds for the afternoon. The increased cloud cover for the afternoon is all ahead of yet another new disturbance which will arrive with a couple batches of rain, the first of which will scoot through late Wednesday night. Another steadier, possibly heavier batch of rain will arrive for Thursday.