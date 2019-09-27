Number of lung injuries due to vaping continues to spike, says CDC

Officials around the U.S. are gaining momentum in their push to ban e-cigarettes, as the death toll from vaping-related illnesses has now climbed to 12. According to the latest data from the CDC, the number of injuries related to vaping has risen to more than 800 nationwide, across 46 states. This represents a nearly 50% increase in injuries, just since last week.

After mounting pressure and hearings on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, Juul – a leading manufacturer in the e-cigarette industry with nearly 70% market share, has announced they will be stopping all advertisements of their products in the U.S.

In New York, vapers’ options are evaporating. After recently banning most flavored e-cigarettes, Governor Cuomo announced that menthol – one of the most popular flavors, will be added to the ban. Dr. Howard Zucker, the state health commissioner, recommended the move Thursday, saying menthol e-cigarettes have hooked an alarming number of teens but have not been proven to help people quit smoking.