Healthcare professionals gathered Tuesday in a town hall-style meeting at Plattsburgh’s Hampton Inn to address staffing shortages and lack of service in the North Country.

Nurses and healthcare professionals are concerned that “streamlining” — when a large organization takes over local hospitals, then cuts many services and relocates — means care is not available.

Kim Bouvier-Barnes is a registered nurse at Alice Hyde Medical Center, in Malone, said that since Champlain Valley Physicians and Alice Hyde hospitals joined UVM Health Network, many essential services have disappeared from the North Country.

“Since the affiliation with UVM Health Network, we have lost many of our services, including maternity services, ICU services,” she said. “The blood bank is no longer on campus with us anymore. We just keep losing service after service. We’ve lost our surgeons. We’ve lost our family care practice doctors..

She is just one of several nurses at Tuesday’s meeting, expressing concerns for, as she put it, “lack of health care.”

The group plans to hold more community forums in the coming weeks, and hopes to get the community involved with the discussions.