NVU-Lyndon and Vermont Tech receive grant to expand nursing program

More money will address Vermont’s nursing shortage, particularly in the Northeast Kingdom.

Wednesday morning, Vermont’s Congressional Delegation joined educators at Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College to announce a grant that will expand nursing education in the region.

Senator Bernie Sanders, Patrick Leahy and Rep. Peter Welch secured more than $240,000, which will help seat 60 additional students in the Vermont Tech nursing program at NVU-Lyndon’s campus. It will also transform an entire hallway into three, new lab spaces to provide in-person and hands-on training to students.

“There’s going to be hospital beds, wall units, IV Poles, IV pumps. Everything to make a realistic-looking lab space that mimics a patient care space,” said Sarah Bilings-Berg, Association Dean of Nursing at Vermont Tech.

Vermont lawmakers and educators say they understand how critical the state’s healthcare workforce shortages are. According to Sen. Leahy, 3,000 of Vermont’s front line workers are projected to leave in the next few years.

“With current nurses retiring at a faster than expected rate and Vermont nursing schools only graduating 500 to 600 nurses a year, we are actually losing ground,” said Sen. Sanders.

He along with his colleagues agree the way to address these shortages is by starting in the classroom, making the program more easily accessible to students in the NVU-Lyndon community.

“Today, right now, if you look at our job board, we have 27 openings for full time nursing positions,” said Shawn Tester, CEO of Northern Vermont Regional Hospital, which regularly employees graduates of Vermont Tech’s nursing program. He says he is working to fill a dozen more positions in his facility.

Nursing students who plan to to graduate in May say the program expansion will better prepare the state’s future front line workers.

“If we do have this simulation lab, it will give us the experience so that when we do get out on our own, we’ll know what to do,” said Alijah Stone.

Senator Sanders says this work continues in Washington as he and his colleagues plan to increase funding for the Nursing Corps and secure half a billion dollars.