NVU to host Winter Gala Dec. 15th

Johnson, VT – The annual winter concert at Northern Vermont University’s Johnson campus will feature selections from a variety of genres including gospel, Appalachian, Christmas music, African American spiritual, ragtime, rock and others. Vermont composer Don Jamison’s “What Pan was Doing” will be performed with the Heliand Consort and NVU singers.

It will also feature performances by NVU-Johnson’s chorale and chamber singers, conducted by NVU performing arts department chair Bethany Plissey, with NVU assistant professor Justin Rito on piano. Guest performers will be NVU assistant professor Isaac Eddy on the drum-like cajon and the Heliand Consort, a Vermont-based woodwind and piano chamber music group.

The concert will be at 4 p.m. Dec. 15 at Dibden Center for the Arts. General admission is $5. For tickets, call the Dibden Center box office at 802.635.1476. For more information, visit NorthernVermont.edu/WinterGala.