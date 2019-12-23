NY adopts new regulations to improve air quality

New York – Governor Cuomo announced today that the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation adopted final regulations to improve air quality and protect public health with new, stringent requirements on peak-use power plants. The measure substantially reduces emissions from “peaking” power plants that operate on the hottest days with the most air pollution.

Transitioning away from these peak-use power plants is an important component of achieving the governor’s nation-leading Green New Deal. These regulations will help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40 percent by 2030, and shift to 100 percent clean electricity by 2040. The regulations establish lower thresholds for emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx), which contribute to harmful levels of ozone, or smog, on hot summer days. Dozens of turbines at power plants across the state—many of which are approaching 50 years of age and operating infrequently—emit NOx at levels that are at least 30 times more than emissions from newer turbines.

To preserve a reliable electricity grid, the regulations phase in the control requirements from 2023 to 2025, allowing time for a transition to cleaner sources of electricity. It also provides the power plant owners the option to meet the new, stringent standards in part through the installation of emission-free renewable energy or energy storage.