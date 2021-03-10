NY Attorney General launches investigation into officer-involved shooting that killed teen in Jamesville

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — The New York Attorney General’s office announced Tuesday that the Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit has opened an investigation into the death of Judson Albahm, the 17-year-old who was shot by police in Jamesville last Thursday.

The investigation will look into and, if warranted prosecute, the case because it was a death of a civilian caused by a law enforcement officer.

The AG has determined that there is significant question as to whether the Albahm was armed and dangerous at the time his death was caused.

According to police, they were called to the area of Coye and Apulia roads in Jamesville after a mental health crisis team with St. Joseph’s called for help with what they’re describing as an “uncooperative male”.

Albahm reportedly ran from the scene with what police say appeared to be a handgun. Police say when they approached him, he raised a weapon and officers fired theirs, hitting and killing him.

Police believe the weapon was a Glock air pistol.

A silent vigil for Albahm is scheduled to take place Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at the Firefighter Memorial Park in Syracuse.