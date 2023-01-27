ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Plans to open up cannabis dispensaries are up in the air after a lawsuit put the process on pause.

In November, a federal judge blocked five regions — Central New York, Western New York, Mid-Hudson, Brooklyn and the Finger Lakes — from opening dispensaries after a Michigan company sued the Office of Cannabis Management, claiming the state’s application process was discriminatory against those who live outside New York.

The Office of Cannabis Management responded to the lawsuit with a motion that would limit the injunction to just the Finger Lakes; it’s still not known how the judge will rule.

Britni and Jayson Tantalo are founders of Flower City Dispensary in Rochester and have their hearts set on opening shop in the Finger Lakes. But with the ongoing lawsuit, they don’t currently know where their application stands.

They helped to form a coalition to communicate better with the office.

“We live in Monroe County, so obviously Finger Lakes, this is our hometown, and you know we’ve built that trust within our community to want to give back here and you know raise our children here,” said Brinti Tantalo.

The Tantalo’s say they just want to ensure resources and communication with the OCM are available. They also said opening dispensaries in the Finger Lakes would be good for the city.

“Rochester is the top five of poverty in the nation, so, talk about reinvesting the capital back into the community. Well, this could take a year they could take two years Everybody is gonna capitalize off of this except our community,” said Mr. Tantalo.