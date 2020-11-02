NY Church Hosts ‘Operation Keep Warm’

“And she said Tracy, Girl I had a dream that you were handing out coats, and you know I said let’s do it, let’s do it.”

When Joanna Hampton had a dream about handing coats out to people in need, she left little to no time to tell her friend Tracy Guarin. Both women are members of the Awakening Remnant Church in Plattsburgh and involved with the church’s organization ‘The Culture Changers’. Through this, and a month of hard work, the team of two began Operation Keep Warm. Gaurin tells me it’s the residents of Plattsburgh that made it successful.

“It’s not even us giving, it’s the whole community, and that’s what we’re thankful for is that everyone can come together and just, if we all could do that for everything in life, you know it could be so much easier.”

All of the clothing items were cleaned and refreshed before they went on the racks. Hampton says that came out to more than 900 coats, and hundreds of hats and gloves. She says they want to bring back Operation Keep Warm in the future.

“We had so much putting it together, we saw the need and I think it made us aware, so I think going forward, I can definitely see this again, organizing, and I know that the community will be just as generous.

Hampton adds that she hopes this will ease the stress of finding winter clothing for those who need it this season especially during COVID.

“You know just from one dream it was like thank you God you are a blessing, you know hopefully all of these people will be blessed, and less nervous about not having boots and coats for their children so.”

In addition to the donations from the public, the Plattsburgh City Police, and SUNY Plattsburgh Sorority Alpha Epsilon Phi made contributions to the event as well.