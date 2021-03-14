NY: Local couple turns church into store

On the outside the building behind me might look like a church but it;s what is on the inside that might surprise you.

A general store, and a large one at that. One of the owners of the now Black Brook General Store Michelle Timmons says the idea came from her father in-law, when a local shop in the area closed down years ago.

“My father in-law when they closed wanted to buy property and open a store. Our young selves didn’t think that was a great idea.”

The church property has been sitting empty for the last five years, and when it finally became available, Michelle and Rob knew they had to see it.

“We came and looked at the building and fell in love with the stained glass windows and thought it would be the perfect spot.”

The church was originally built in 1876 and served many parishes throughout its time, Rob Timmons says this age brought some challenges in the renovation process.

“We did have to restructure the whole floor once the pews were taken out; you could see how far the floors were off of level. It was kind of like an open slate because it was completely empty as opposed to a building with interior walls, we were really walking out into an open space and it was somewhat easy actually.”

The couple agrees that their favorite part of the store is the stained glass windows.

“They are in pretty decent shape for the age of them, we have a few that we will need to replace.”

Michelle mentions that this store is a necessity for Black Brook and Ausable Forks as it caters to and sells local items.

“We’re really happy to be a resource for the community, we have a lot of local people that are here every day, and some of them a couple of times a day, it obviously something that’s been needed.