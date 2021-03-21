NY Rep. Tom Reed apologizes to sexual harassment accuser, will leave Congress next year

New York Rep. Tom Reed has publicly apologized to the woman who accused him of sexual harassment on Friday. In a Sunday night statement, he added that he will leave Capitol Hill when his current term ends.

According to the Washington Post, Nicolette Davis — a former lobbyist now serving in the U.S. Army — accused Reed of rubbing her back and unhooking her bra without her consent at a bar in Minneapolis in 2017. Reed wrote on Sunday that he was struggling with his life at that time, noting that he entered treatment for alcoholism that same year.

Reed initially told the Post that Davis’s account was not accurate, but he now writes:

“In reflection, my personal depiction of this event is irrelevant. Simply put, my behavior caused her pain, showed her disrespect and was unprofessional. I was wrong, I am sorry, and I take full responsibility.”

Reed wrote that he won’t seek any elected office next year, including that of New York governor. As recently as a month ago, he said he was strongly considering a gubernatorial run