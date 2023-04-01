New York’s 2024 fiscal year is now underway, and the state budget is officially late.

Top lawmakers are in Albany this weekend, but it’s not clear when they might reach an agreement. According to WTEN, proposed changes to bail reform are among the most likely causes of the delay.

The budget that expired at midnight Friday night is likely to be extended on Monday so that state agencies can continue operating and state workers can continue to be paid. Lawmakers in the Empire State passed their previous state budget nine days late.