Scott eases travel restrictions for visitors from more than a half dozen states, D.C.

Saying the shutdown threatens the state’s hospitality industry, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announced he will lift travel restrictions for visitors from select areas in seven states and the District of Columbia.

The governor’s order stakes effect July 1 and will allow visitors into Vermont from specific counties in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia and Ohio, as well as travelers from Washington, D.C., without the need to quarantine.

At his briefing Friday, Scott said the slected areas meet Vermont’s threshold for out-of-state travel of 400 cases per 1 million people and are a day’s drive from Vermont. Health officials will update the list.

“I want to be clear: This does not open up travel for the entire state,” Scott said. “It’s a county-by-county threshold.”

Scott’s announcement comes two days after the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut issued their own advisories. At a joint news conference they announced that anyone anyone coming from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average must quarantine for 14 days.

Cuomo said New York does not want to lose all of the progress made over the past few weeks.

“It’s only for the simple reason that we worked very hard to get the viral transmission rate down. We don’t want to see it go up because a lot of people come into this region and they could literally bring the infection with them. It wouldn’t be malicious or malevolent, but it would still be real.”

The order currently effects visitors from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah and Texas. There are some exceptions for essential workers and those just traveling through those states.