NYS announces lowest single-day COVID-19 positivity rate since October 2020

(WETM) – The New York State COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 1.27 percent, the lowest since October 22, 2020.

  • Statewide positivity rate drops to 1.27 percent
  • Statewide seven-day average drops to 1.62 percentLowest since Nov. 3
  • All NYS regions drop below 3 percent for seven-day average The first time since Nov. 5
  • Hospitalizations drop to 2,335Lowest since Nov. 18; Decreased by 599 patients during the past week
  • ICU patients decrease to 605 Lowest since Nov. 24
  • Intubations drop to 371 Lowest since Nov. 30
  • 23 COVID-19 deaths in NYS on Wednesday, May 5

Governor Cuomo says the state is progressing forward, allowing for businesses to reopen.

“As we make progress defeating the COVID beast and the numbers continue to come down, we are incrementally reopening our economy based on the science and the data,” Governor Cuomo said. “This is all good news, but we aren’t through this pandemic yet and it’s essential that New Yorkers continue practicing safe behaviors like washing hands, wearing masks and socially distancing to slow the spread. We will get past COVID, but only if we do it together, so we need every single New Yorker to do their part and get vaccinated so we can begin to recover, reimagine and rebuild.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 203,644
  • Total Positive – 2,585
  • Percent Positive – 1.27%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.62%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,335 (-123)
  • 7-Day Average Patient Hospitalization – 2,572
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -599
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 287
  • Number ICU – 605 (-5)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 371 (-8)
  • Total Discharges – 177,356 (+344)
  • Deaths – 23
  • Total Deaths – 42,185

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region870.01%28%
Central New York650.01%33%
Finger Lakes2200.02%39%
Long Island3080.01%36%
Mid-Hudson2230.01%46%
Mohawk Valley330.01%39%
New York City10570.01%34%
North Country170.00%57%
Southern Tier730.01%51%
Western New York2520.02%33%
Statewide23350.01%37%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region23620214%
Central New York23317824%
Finger Lakes39722843%
Long Island85260129%
Mid-Hudson66739740%
Mohawk Valley947026%
New York City2,533190125%
North Country573047%
Southern Tier1157436%
Western New York54534836%
Statewide5,729402930%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
Capital Region1.47%1.49%1.34%
Central New York1.58%1.51%1.38%
Finger Lakes2.92%2.84%2.74%
Long Island1.74%1.67%1.57%
Mid-Hudson1.77%1.71%1.67%
Mohawk Valley1.38%1.44%1.36%
New York City1.65%1.61%1.55%
North Country2.00%2.09%1.92%
Southern Tier0.74%0.75%0.68%
Western New York3.23%3.12%2.82%
Statewide1.76%1.71%1.62%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
Bronx1.66%1.67%1.57%
Brooklyn1.98%1.98%1.90%
Manhattan0.98%0.93%0.90%
Queens1.76%1.68%1.64%
Staten Island2.00%1.91%1.86%

Of the 2,048,489 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,24620
Allegany3,3437
Broome18,10524
Cattaraugus5,46016
Cayuga6,0985
Chautauqua8,69513
Chemung7,4237
Chenango3,34211
Clinton4,74413
Columbia3,9339
Cortland3,67310
Delaware2,2878
Dutchess28,89242
Erie87,153136
Essex1,5521
Franklin2,4992
Fulton4,2467
Genesee5,2688
Greene3,2878
Hamilton3040
Herkimer5,04112
Jefferson5,74618
Lewis2,59010
Livingston4,24512
Madison4,4117
Monroe64,987257
Montgomery4,13012
Nassau181,253145
Niagara19,34741
NYC920,0911,042
Oneida21,99828
Onondaga37,51861
Ontario7,21220
Orange47,49154
Orleans2,98913
Oswego7,30421
Otsego3,3477
Putnam10,47110
Rensselaer10,97713
Rockland46,48337
Saratoga14,90316
Schenectady12,81515
Schoharie1,6252
Schuyler1,0263
Seneca1,9593
St. Lawrence6,40511
Steuben6,62627
Suffolk198,183160
Sullivan6,45618
Tioga3,6145
Tompkins4,1846
Ulster13,62024
Warren3,5136
Washington3,0165
Wayne5,53118
Westchester128,23683
Wyoming3,44212
Yates1,1544

Yesterday, 23 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State—the lowest single-day death toll since November 10, 2020—bringing the total to 42,185. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx2
Broome1
Erie2
Kings6
Nassau2
Niagara2
Queens3
Richmond4
Saratoga1

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

